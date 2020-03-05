Tyree Leads Rebels to Victory Over Mizzou

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated the Missouri Tigers 75-67 behind a strong performance by senior Breein Tyree’s 19 points in his final game in the Pavilion.

The Somerset, NJ native was honored prior to the opening tip-off as the lone senior for the Rebels. In the second half, Tyree got going and scored 13 of his 19 total. He also had a team-high five assists.

“He was really efficient tonight. That was the toughest 19 he’s had all year, only on nine shots,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

Sophomore Blake Hinson also dropped 19 points on the Tigers defense.

“He can do that. He’ll just get going and make four or five threes. He got good shots, guys found him,” Davis said.

Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 SEC) came out red hot in the first half as they scored 49 points.

“It was really a tale of two halves,” Davis said. “The first half was really free-flowing. We got in a great rhythm offensively, putting up 49 against a good defensive team. It turned in the last three minutes of the first half.”

The Rebels had a total of two other players join Tyree and Hinson in double figures – Khadim Sy (12) and KJ Buffen (13). Buffen recorded a team-high 10 rebounds.

Missouri (14-16, 6-11 SEC) was led on the court by Xavier Pinson with 16 points. After the first meeting he scored 32 points. Pinson turned the ball over six times against the Rebels pressure defense.

The Tigers applied pressure on the Rebels as they came back from a 15-point deficit to tie the game at 51-51.

“We made some really poor decisions with the ball up 15,” Davis said.

The Rebels started perfectly from the charity stripe as they went 18-of-18 to start the game until the last 20 minutes. Ole Miss finished 25-33 at 76 percent. Missouri answered with 19-23 of their own at 86 percent from the free-throw line.

Missouri shot 37 percent from the field and 24 percent from beyond the arc against the Ole Miss defense.

The Tigers got to the glass and outrebounded Ole Miss 38-33.

Ole Miss will close out the regular season on Saturday as they travel to the Hump to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

