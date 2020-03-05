E. Jackson Sidewalks to be Widened, Parking Changed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

This summer, there will be more opportunities to put those parallel parking skills to use on the downtown Square in Oxford.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to enter into a contract with Elliott & Britt Engineering for professional engineering services related to the development of plans and specifications for a sidewalk-widening project on East Jackson.

Professional services include design, bidding and construction inspection.

The project will widen the existing sidewalk on East Jackson between South 11th Street and the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church parking lot and convert the angled parking to parallel parking.

The project is being paid for through the annual funds the city receives from the dividends earned from the Baptist trust fund.

City Engineer Reanna Mayoral said the work is expected to be completed this summer.