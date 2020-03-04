Kiffin Hires Matt Lindsey as GM of Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of Matt Lindsey as the first general manager for Ole Miss football on Monday.

Lindsey will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Ole Miss football office, which includes administrative duties with player personnel, recruiting, staffing, performance analytics, academic support and other areas.

Lindsey arrives in Oxford after spending the last three years as the director of player personnel at South Carolina. While at USC, Lindsey oversaw all recruiting efforts for the Gamecocks. Aided by Lindsey, South Carolina put together three straight top-25 recruiting classes, including a 2020 class that ranked No. 18 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Lindsey was named the 2018 Football Scoop Player Personnel Director of the Year. In 2017, 247Sports recognized Lindsey in its “30Under30” list of rising stars in college football.

Prior to South Carolina, Lindsey came to Columbia after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Eagles’ organization in 2013 as a scouting assistant, working with the pro and college scouting departments. The Eagles reached the NFC Playoffs following the 2013 regular season.

Lindsey was promoted to college scouting coordinator for the Eagles in 2014. In that role, Lindsey served as the liaison between the scouting staff and the front office and handled day-to-day scheduling and organization of the scouting efforts for college all-star games, the NFL Combine. Lindsey was also responsible for scouting both college and pro players throughout the year.

Lindsey earned a degree in consumer sciences from the University of Alabama in 2013. He assisted all efforts of the football recruiting department as an undergraduate. The Crimson Tide earned three national championships during his tenure.

