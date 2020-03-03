Yalobusha Sheriff’s Dept. Confirms Investigation of Water Valley Shooting

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Blackmur Drive in Water Valley Monday evening.

Few details were released by the sheriff’s department this morning on the incident that caused the emergency room at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford to go on lockdown.

Someone answering the phone at the YCSD told Hottytoddy.com that the “incident was under investigation” and that no other information was being released “at this time.”

According to Blackmur Drive residents on a Water Valley community Facebook page, the shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. One victim was taken to Baptist. The emergency room went on lockdown since the shooter was allegedly still at large. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Oxford police officers stood by at the hospital until a Yalobusha County sheriff’s deputy arrived, according to OPD.

It is still unknown whether the shooter has been apprehended.

This is a developing story. Read Hottytoddy.com for updates.