What’s Up with Oxford’s Fillup with Billups Restaurant?

One Oxford breakfast joint has been closed indefinitely due to a structural issue with the flooring.

A loud popping sound was reportedly heard throughout the Fillup with Billups bar and dining area on Saturday night. The Oxford Police Department (OPD) was the first to be notified and officers quickly arrived on the scene to assess the damage.

OPD alerted Oxford city building official Chris Carter about the “deflection and sponginess” noted in the restaurant floor. Carter made the decision to close the establishment for further evaluation.

“This structure Is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the code official” read the white sign taped to the front window of the restaurant. Billups regular Alec DuBois was disappointed.

“I’m upset that Billups is closed because as a regular, it was the only place where I could go for a beer at night and also get breakfast in the morning,” he said.

DuBois said he hopes the popular spot reopens soon because of his current chicken and waffles craving, “Not only do I need them, Oxford needs them.”

Deflection and sponginess are often caused by water, rain or snow damage, problems with subfloors, termite damage, or even engineering and sizing issues.

Carter applauded OPD for “perfectly following” protocol when they notified the building department of their concern.

“Due to the inability to access the underside of the floor in the area that was spongy and in an abundance of caution for the public welfare, felt that it was prudent to require further invasive evaluation before allowing the restaurant to resume operation,” wrote Carter.

Carter was not able to access the underfloors as of Monday.

As for the Billups employees, they have been left in the dark about when they’ll be able to return to their jobs. Several workers declined to speak about the matter in person but spoke privately of their frustrations with not knowing what lies ahead regarding their paychecks.

“We appreciate your patience and are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible,” reads another sign taped to the front door and ends with “Thank you for being apart of the Billups family.”

Story contributed by Erin Donaldson, ehdonal1@go.olemiss.edu.