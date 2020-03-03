Rebel Closer Earns SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week Award

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss closer Braden Forsyth was named as the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league office on Monday.

In the last four games, the sophomore made three appearances out of the bullpen and picked up three saves. The Coldwater, Missississippi native recorded a save against Southern Miss (Tuesday), ECU (Saturday) and Indiana (Sunday).

The Meridian Community College transfer wasn’t needed in Friday’s 6-2 win over High Point in the Keith LeClair Classic, but he was Saturday at No. 17 ECU. He let the leadoff man on base via a walk before notching one strikeout. Then, it looked as though he got the double-play ball he needed to end it, but an errant throw on the turn put the tying run in scoring position with two down.

On the season, Forsyth has come to the bump five times and boasts a 1.50 ERA with a 1-0 record and four saves in six innings logged. He has only surrendered a run on five hits while striking out seven batters and four walks.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond Tuesday as they take on Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.

