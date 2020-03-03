Lafayette Supervisors OK Light at College Hill Roundabout

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The new roundabout at the intersection of College Hill Road and the newly constructed Pat Patterson Parkway will soon be a bit lighter at night.

The Layette County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to install a street light on the southwest corner of the roundabout.

Supervisor David Rikard said he’s received several complaints from his constituents about the roundabout being too dark at night.

“It’s a very rural area and there’s a big hill there,” he said.

Rikard said there’s already an electrical box at the roundabout so all that is needed is to install the light and pay a $15 a month fee to Northeast Mississippi Electrical Power Association.

Supervisor Chad McLarty said he agreed the roundabout needed some light; however, he requested that the motion to approve include wording that moving forward the board would consider requests for lighting on roads where the speed limit is at least 40 mph.

“If we start installing street lights everywhere people request them, that $15 a month adds up,” he said.

Rikard said lighting the new roundabout not only serves the residents who live in the area but those driving to Sardis Lake.

“County Road 102 (College Hill Road) leads to the boat ramp at Sardis,” he said. “It will benefit the entire community.”

The board unanimously approved the request to install the light at the roundabout and included that future requests would be considered for roads with a speed limit of at least 40 mph.