Diamond Rebels Renew Rivalry Against Memphis

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 9 Ole Miss returns to the diamond this evening as they play host to the Memphis Tigers in the first part of a home and home series at Swayze. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (10-1) is rolling since an opening day loss to then No. 1 Louisville 7-2 (on Valentine’s Day). They have won 10 straight and claimed the Keith LeClair Classic over the weekend hosted by ECU. The Rebels third baseman Tyler Keenan is now tied for the team lead in RBIs with 12 after a tremendous return to his home state. The Clayton, North Carolina native hit .529 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Junior shortstop Anthony Servideo leads the Rebel offense in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, runs scored, total bases, home runs, stolen bases, walks and hits.

Memphis (8-3) comes into town after sweeping Western Illinois over the weekend. The Tigers scored 55 runs in the three games and were led at the plate by Hunter Goodman who belted a grand slam all three days and drove in 22 RBIs.

On the season, Ben Brooks leads the Tigers with a .442 average with three home runs, 19 base knocks and 17 RBIs.

Coach Mike Bianco will send southpaw Jackson Kimberll to the hill. Kimberll has a 4.50 ERA with two strikeouts and a walk in 2.0 complete innings tossed. The Tigers will matchup with RHP Walker Brockhouse who comes in with a 4.70 ERA. He has walked five batters and fanned 10 on the season.

This will be the 151st time these two clubs have met between the chalk. The Rebels hold the series lead 97-53 and have won four straight in the rivalry. Memphis last came to Oxford on April 16, 2019, where the Rebels had just three hits but scored twice on wild pitches. They benefitted from a pair of Tiger errors en route to a 5-2 win. The two teams will meet again on March 24 at FedExPark in Memphis.

Fans can watch all the action on SEC Network + or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow HottyToddySprts for live game updates on Twitter.

