RSVP Volunteers Share Dr. Seuss Fun at Head Start

By John Davis

Oxford Park Commission

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, RSVP, hosted their annual event at the Mary Cathey Head Start Center this morning to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and National Read Across America Day.

“We love to promote inter-generational activities for RSVP volunteers and children,” said Arledia Bennett, project director for RSVP. “This is one of our favorites because our volunteers get to go read to the children, and the Dr. Seuss books are so interactive that it allows the volunteers to be animated with the children. We try to involve as many volunteers as possible and as many schools as possible around the week of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.”

Five RSVP Volunteers visited the Mary Cathey Head Start Center on Monday to read an assortment of Dr. Seuss books to the students.

“We love being a part of ‘Read Across America Day’ and celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday,” said Marlee Carpenter, volunteer representative for RSVP.

The Cat in the Hat also made a special visit to each classroom, passing out stickers and telling the children about Dr. Seuss’s life.

“I really love children,” said Pencie Latham, the RSVP volunteer who dressed up as the Cat in the Hat. “It doesn’t matter what age, from babies in my hand to 20 years old. I’m a grandmother and a great-grandmother, so anytime that you can read to and can teach them to love to read, they’ll succeed in life. I have been a librarian for a long time, so to me, books and reading and children go together.”

Latham has been working with RSVP for almost 10 years and volunteered at the Dr. Seuss event for four years. She says she enjoys every moment with the children.

“I always thought that Head Start was a wonderful idea. So many children don’t get a chance at home to read or be read to and that’s so important,” Latham said.

Twelve RSVP volunteers will be visiting Oxford Intermediate School and Oxford Elementary School this Friday to celebrate National Read Across American Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday with the students.

To learn about more ways to get involved with RSVP or LOU Volunteer Connection, visit https://www.oxfordparkcommission.com and click on the Volunteer Connection page.