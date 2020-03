An Oxford man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 Sunday night.

According to the Mississippi High Patrol, at 8:12 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by Kenneth E. Thompson of Oxford, was traveling west on E. Highway 6 in the area of County Road 409 when he hit a pedestrian, Willie E. Wilkins, 65, also of Oxford.

Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.