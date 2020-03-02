Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 28-March 1, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 28-March 1, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued 56 tickets, investigated 23 wrecks and the following reports:

3 911 hang-ups

27 alarms

3 ambulance assists

2 animal complaints

2 careless driving complaints

9 disturbing the peace complaints

1 fire department assist

4 lost properties

1 malicious mischief

1 motorist assist

1 shoplifting

10 suspicious activities

6 suspicious people

1 suspicious vehicle

1 trespassing

1 vehicle search

8 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI, wrong way on a one-way road

1 DUI, careless driving and open container

1 DUI-second, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended driver’s license, K-9 search and no tail lights

1 domestic violence with simple assault

2 fake IDs

1 leaving the scene of a wreck and joyriding

3 minors in possession of alcohol

1 minor in possession of alcohol and fake ID

1 possession of drug paraphernalia

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 1 drug, speeding and K-9 search

1 possession of drug paraphernalia and K-9 search

1 possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no tag, K-9 search

1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, no tag and no insurance

6 public drunks

1 simple assault and trespassing

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated four wrecks and the following reports:

9 agency assists

3 alarms

3 animal complaints

2 civil matters

4 disturbances

1 domestic violence

6 follow-ups

1 grand larceny

1 malicious mischief

2 noise complaints

1 road obstruction

1 scam

18 service calls

5 suspicious activities

5 suspicious persons

1 suspicious vehicle

2 transports

2 trespassings

3 welfare concerns

Deputies made the following arrests:

2 family disturbances

1 disorderly conduct

1 driving with a suspended license (implied consent)

1 DUI other, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth

University Police Department made no arrests and investigated the following reports:

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

2/28 – 9:25 – South Oxford Center – workers welding in the basement activated a smoke detector

2/28 – 12:44 – 1710 University Ave. – wreck with no injuries

2/28 – 20:00 – NMRC – patient trouble breathing – monitored until EMS arrived

2/28 – 20:32 – Firehouse Subs – smell of gas – there is NO gas service to this building

2/28 – 22:56 – Ross Dept. Store – gas alarm activation – no gas leak it was a malfunction

2/29 – 2:00 – Blind Pig – too many items plugged into one receptacle – it caused a short and started smoking

2/29 – 11:43 – Moore’s Car Dealership parking lot – female just purchased a motorcycle and crashed it into an SUV before leaving the parking lot

2/29 – 21:33 – The Flatts – courtesy officer advised there was a smell of smoke in the air – nothing found

2/29 – 22:58 – CB Webb 944 #4 – medical assist

3/01 – 13:56 – University Ave. / Dell Street – driver hit a power pole breaking the pole – no injury

3/01 – 15:00 – University Ave. / Dell Street – power pole downed lines are arcing – stood by for Oxford Elec. to repair

3/01 – 15:38 – IHOP – smell of gas – the power went off and the pilot lights went out – the automatic gas shut off worked and shut the gas off to the stove

3/01 – 20:22 – Stewart Hall common kitchen – cooking activated the smoke detector