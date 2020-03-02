Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 28-March 1, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 28-March 1, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.
Oxford Police Department issued 56 tickets, investigated 23 wrecks and the following reports:
3 911 hang-ups
27 alarms
3 ambulance assists
2 animal complaints
2 careless driving complaints
9 disturbing the peace complaints
1 fire department assist
4 lost properties
1 malicious mischief
1 motorist assist
1 shoplifting
10 suspicious activities
6 suspicious people
1 suspicious vehicle
1 trespassing
1 vehicle search
8 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 DUI, wrong way on a one-way road
1 DUI, careless driving and open container
1 DUI-second, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended driver’s license, K-9 search and no tail lights
1 domestic violence with simple assault
2 fake IDs
1 leaving the scene of a wreck and joyriding
3 minors in possession of alcohol
1 minor in possession of alcohol and fake ID
1 possession of drug paraphernalia
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 1 drug, speeding and K-9 search
1 possession of drug paraphernalia and K-9 search
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no tag, K-9 search
1 possession of a schedule 2 drug, no tag and no insurance
6 public drunks
1 simple assault and trespassing
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated four wrecks and the following reports:
9 agency assists
3 alarms
3 animal complaints
2 civil matters
4 disturbances
1 domestic violence
6 follow-ups
1 grand larceny
1 malicious mischief
2 noise complaints
1 road obstruction
1 scam
18 service calls
5 suspicious activities
5 suspicious persons
1 suspicious vehicle
2 transports
2 trespassings
3 welfare concerns
Deputies made the following arrests:
2 family disturbances
1 disorderly conduct
1 driving with a suspended license (implied consent)
1 DUI other, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth
University Police Department made no arrests and investigated the following reports:
Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:
2/28 – 9:25 – South Oxford Center – workers welding in the basement activated a smoke detector
2/28 – 12:44 – 1710 University Ave. – wreck with no injuries
2/28 – 20:00 – NMRC – patient trouble breathing – monitored until EMS arrived
2/28 – 20:32 – Firehouse Subs – smell of gas – there is NO gas service to this building
2/28 – 22:56 – Ross Dept. Store – gas alarm activation – no gas leak it was a malfunction
2/29 – 2:00 – Blind Pig – too many items plugged into one receptacle – it caused a short and started smoking
2/29 – 11:43 – Moore’s Car Dealership parking lot – female just purchased a motorcycle and crashed it into an SUV before leaving the parking lot
2/29 – 21:33 – The Flatts – courtesy officer advised there was a smell of smoke in the air – nothing found
2/29 – 22:58 – CB Webb 944 #4 – medical assist
3/01 – 13:56 – University Ave. / Dell Street – driver hit a power pole breaking the pole – no injury
3/01 – 15:00 – University Ave. / Dell Street – power pole downed lines are arcing – stood by for Oxford Elec. to repair
3/01 – 15:38 – IHOP – smell of gas – the power went off and the pilot lights went out – the automatic gas shut off worked and shut the gas off to the stove
3/01 – 20:22 – Stewart Hall common kitchen – cooking activated the smoke detector