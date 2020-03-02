Diamond Rebels Climb D1Baseball Poll to Single-Digit Ranking

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team continues to climb higher in the D1Baseball Top 25 polls as they are on a 10-game-winning streak. The Rebels have jumped six spots to No. 9 in the country.

Ole Miss (10-1) is coming off of a week in which they went 4-0 and claimed the Keith LeClair Classic. They defeated Indiana 9-5 as well as host school East Carolina 2-1 (Saturday) and High Point (Friday 6-2). The Rebels also defeated in-state rival Southern Mississippi 4-3 (Tuesday).

On the season, Ole Miss has belted 21 home runs – one behind the Tennessee Volunteers with 22 on the young season.

A total of nine conference teams are etched into the top 25 with No. 1 Florida at the top, No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 19 Auburn, No. 20 Tennessee and No. 21 LSU.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they welcome the Memphis Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

