Ole Miss Takes Down Indiana to Claim the Keith LeClair Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss beat the Indiana Hoosiers 9-5 on Sunday to claim the Keith LeClair Classic crown.

Ole Miss (10-1) offense came out on fire against the Hoosiers as they blasted three home runs on the afternoon from Tyler Keenan, Hayden Dunhurst and Kevin Graham. As a club, the Rebels have belted 21 home runs on the year to lead the country.

“It’s what makes this game so great – less than 24 hours ago we were in this pitching duel as hits and runs were at a premium,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Today both teams swung it great. It all starts at the top of the lineup with Anthony (Servideo), Kevin (Graham) and (Tyler) Keenan. Not a better day for Keenan with four hits in his home state. I am proud of the way we showed up offensively.”

The Rebels third baseman Keenan got it going in the first inning with a two-run bomb to right field. The Clayton, N.C. native capped off his return trip to his home state with a 4-for-4 day as he added three singles to his stats column.

“I just felt like I was locked in,” Keenan said. “We knew that we needed to jump on them early. Just getting a lead was big for us and our pitchers who have been outstanding all weekend. It’s just a big weekend for us and Rebel Nation.”

Ole Miss starter Derek Diamond came out strong as he kept the Hoosiers guessing through the first three frames. In the fourth, Indiana got on the board after two solo dingers by Grant Richardson and Fucci to cut the lead down to one.

When the Rebels stepped back into the box Dunhurst answered the two runs by the Hoosiers as he smoked a ball over the right-field wall for two runs.

The freshman right-hander logged 5.0 complete innings and earned a no-decision as he surrendered two runs on five hits. Diamond fanned three batters and gave up two free passes.

“Derek did not have his best stuff obviously but he made pitches,” Bianco said. “With the lead and him being at 78 or 80 pitches we could go to the bullpen. Benji and Logan have not been in the game that much and we have to get them into a rhythm.”

Sophomore Graham delivered his first home run on the young season in the bottom of the seventh to right-center that brought around Justin Bench who delivered a two-RBI single. To secure Ole Miss’ nine runs. Graham finished the day going 2-for-4 with also a double and two RBI’s.

“Before that home run huge at-bat for JB (Justin Bench) as he goes down 0-2,” Kevin Graham said. “I have been trying to single my approach and stay up the middle and got it.”

In the sixth, Indiana put pressure on the Rebels as they scratched for three runs to knot the game at 5-5. Ole Miss used three arms in the frame Benji Gilbert (0.2), Logan Savell (made an appearance) and Taylor Broadway (2.0). Broadway (1-0) picked up his first win of the season.

“Broadway took the ball and did a great job, maybe not his sharpest as he threw 20 pitches Friday,” Bianco said.

Indiana’s starter Braydon Tucker was chased after 4.0 innings on the mound as the Rebels plated five runs on six hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Hoosiers used a total of four arms in the remainder of the game and McCade Brown picked up his first loss on the hill after an inning that allowed four runs on three hits.

Bianco brought the Rebels closer Braden Forsyth in to close it out in the eight for the final five outs. He picked up his fourth save on the season.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze on Tuesday as they welcome in the Memphis Tigers in the first part of a home-and-home series. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.

