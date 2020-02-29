Diamond Rebels Take Down ECU

Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss pulled out a 2-1 victory in a pitchers duel over the host school No. 17 East Carolina University in the Keith LeClair Classic on Saturday.

Ole Miss (9-1) scored both runs in the second inning on a double off the barrel of Tim Elko, and then Jerrion Ealy brought Elko in on a sac fly to center.

Rebel starter Gunnar Hoglund and ECU’s hurler Tyler Smith matched pitch for pitch.

East Carolina (7-3) plated its lone run in the first off the bat of Christian Smallwood.

In the fourth, the Pirates threatened to take the lead as they got Hoglund in a jam with bases loaded. Ole Miss’ hurler induced a ground ball to get out of the frame.

Hoglund (2-0) worked 6.0 complete innings and surrendered a run on five hits. The sophomore fanned eight Pirates and allowed a free pass.

East Carolina’s starter Smith (1-1) was pulled after 3.2 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin used three different arms to try and keep the score at a one run game including LHP C.J. Mayhue (3.1) and RHP Matt Bridges (2.0).

The Rebels got on base 11 times with six hits and drew five free passes.

Coach Mike Bianco made the call to the pen for the right hander Max Cioffi who tossed 2.0 complete frames and didn’t give up a run.

Bianco brought out the Rebels closer Braden Forsyth to close out the game. He retired the side to pick up his third save of the season.

East Carolina batters could not make constant contact against the Rebels staff, with a total of 13 Pirates striking out.

Ole Miss will take the diamond one more time in the Classic against Indiana. The Rebels freshman Derek Diamond will get the nod. Indiana’s starter is TBA. The first pitch is set for 10 a.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).