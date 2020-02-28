Oxford Afloat’s Therapy Promotes Healing Float Experience

By Margaux Pope

Hottytoddy.com intern

mnpope@go.olemiss.edu

Float therapy is a powerful wellness tool when used cumulatively, and it helps patients with relaxation, pain relief, and sleep, according to medical research. Ashley Callery at Oxford Afloat said she discovered the benefits of float therapy when she couldn’t shake a bad migraine nearly four years go. After trying endless remedies, her personal health struggles prompted her curiosity about float therapy and its natural benefits.

Callery came across a blog about float therapy and, having never tried it, decided floating could be a potential cure.

“I told my husband, ‘I know what I want for my anniversary present. I want you to take me to Portland, Oregon. We are going to do a weeklong workshop and we are going to stay for the float conference,'” she said.

The experience changed her life, she said. Nearly 14 months following the Callery’s influential trip to Oregon, the couple finally found the right space for a float center and opened Oxford Afloat in February of 2019 inside La Rousse Salon and Spa off of the Square.

A float session is an “effortless” therapy, where the body and mind actually learn how to relax into a float with each session. For this reason, guests are encouraged to float more than once and receive sessions on a regular basis to maintain benefits.

“When you can sit in a space where there is nothing to distract you, I think it’s easier to lose track of time and your body learns to relax,” Callery said.

She said the best part about floating is the treatment is all-natural. The tank is filled about three feet deep with a mixture of warm water that contains nearly 1,750 pounds of Epsom salt.

Physician John C. Lilly invented the first floating tank in the 1950s and the practice has evolved since then with float centers popping up across the country.

“I just want everyone to not be afraid and come try it,” Callery stated, citing the numerous health benefits. Oxford Afloat has a broad spectrum of clients ranging from high schoolers to grandmothers, and Callery encourages anyone who has a desire to feel the full effects of relaxation to give it a try.

“It helps every single person differently and that’s what I loved about it. I wanted to help people like it helped me,” Callery said.

