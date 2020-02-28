Oxford Adds Bowling to its List of Sports Teams

By Katelyn McKinney

Hottytoddy.com intern

kamckin1@go.olemiss.edu

The Oxford School District has added bowling to its long list of extracurricular activities.

The decision was made to bring about the team to allow additional opportunities for students to get involved in an activity.

“It was a great call,” said Michael Martin, OSD Athletic Director. “This greatly increased the number of students who participate in extracurricular activities.”

Last year, the OHS bowling team consisted of a boys’ team with 13 boys and a girls’ team with 12 girls, but the team has recently had a fair amount of roster turnover and will have a number of seniors graduating. Therefore, the team will have a lot of opportunities for new kids to join the team and continue to help build the program.

“Getting into the sport, I suppose I got into bowling the same way any kid gets into bowling, I went to birthday parties and church events and family gatherings that would take place at the bowling alley,” said Ryne Bankston, OHS bowling head coach. “In regards to coaching, I was lucky enough to be tasked with leading the program by our athletic director, Mike Martin, when the position came open, and it came time to take the team from a club sport to an official, competitive team.

“I am a competitive guy, and I like to think I am athletic enough to pick up on the different elements and techniques of any given sport, so I am excited to have contributed to having a successful first season under our belts, and I know that we are in for sustained future success.”

The teams have done well in their first season. The girls’ team won the regional tournament and qualified for the state tournament. The boys’ teams took their lumps throughout the season but made sure to make the necessary changes and improvements.

“Bowling really is a very competitive sport, especially when you enter the building at the state tournament, but we are up for the challenge and ready to do what we need to do to continue getting more and more competitive,” Bankston said.