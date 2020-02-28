Ole Miss’ Reid Tabbed to SEC Community Service Team

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss women’s basketball redshirt sophomore point guard Mimi Reid has been tabbed to the SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Reid currently ranks sixth in the SEC in minutes (32.7/game) and seventh in the SEC in assists (3.8/game), and in her last four games she is averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 39.0 minutes.

The Bronx, N.Y. native is a two-time member of the SEC Honor Roll, as well as an Ole Miss representative on the SEC Basketball Leadership Council and the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. Reid also spent time last summer in an internship with the Oxford Police Department.

This is the 22nd year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball as well as for men’s basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Reid and the Rebels return to the Pavilion Sunday afternoon for a matchup between in-state rival Mississippi State.

