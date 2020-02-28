Old 208 S. Lamar Building to be Demolished

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Courthouse Square Preservation Commission approved the demolition of the former 208 restaurant building Friday during an emergency meeting.

During the meeting, it was pointed out by Commissioner Andy Phillips that city leaders have the authority to grant permission to demolish a building if the city building inspector finds the building to be a danger to the public and beyond saving.

“We try to defer to our commissions first,” said Chris Carter, senior building inspector for the city of Oxford.

On Wednesday, Carter was called to 208 S. Lamar Blvd. by structural engineer Chad Fowler. The contractor was installing the bracing system when an interior section of the brick that was behind the plaster was exposed and revealed loose bricks.

After reviewing the concerns of the structural engineer, Carter determined the building was not safe and the city took steps to block off the west side of South Lamar to pedestrians and vehicle traffic.

“There is no structural integrity,” Carter told the commissioners, adding he was certain the building would collapse eventually if left as is.

The commission denied a request to demolish the building in November but did later approve the demolition of the south wall.

Commission members asked if there was any way to save the facade of the building.

“I could not come up with a plan to save the wall,” Fowler said. “With the vibrations and construction, it would just make it even less stable.”

Fowler said the demolition will be done as slowly and carefully as possible.

“We’ll start with the roof and work our way down, brick by brick,” he said.

Fowler said the demolition will not damage the northern wall that butts up to Square Books and other surrounding businesses.

Before demolition can begin, Fowler said the walls need to be shored-up to make it safer for crews working on the demolition.

Carter said demolition should begin next week and that the cones redirecting traffic and blockages in front of the building will remain in place until the demolition is complete.

The location has been home to a slew of restaurants over the years including Grundy’s, Smitty’s, 208 and more recently, Stella Restaurant and Bar.

Currently, the building is owned by chef and restauranter John Currence and the City Grocery Restaurant Group who are planning to open a new po’boy restaurant in the building.

Built in 1880, the building has been renovated several times since with a major overhaul in 1945.