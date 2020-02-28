Diamond Rebels Roll Past High Point at the Keith LeClair Classic

By Adam Brown

No. 15 Ole Miss opened the Keith LeClair Classic in dominating fashion with a 6-2 victory over the High Point Panthers on Friday afternoon.

Ole Miss’ (8-1) offensive intensity stayed red hot as they took the diamond away from Swayze for the first time. The Rebels jump-started the game in the opening frame with a two-run bomb off the bat of third baseman Tyler Keenan that brought home Anthony Servideo from first.

The junior Clayton, N.C. native smashed Ole Miss’ 18 dingers of the season which leads the country.

Sophomore southpaw Doug Nikhazy continued to be masterful on the bump as the Rebels ace. Nikhazy worked quickly through the order in the first three frames. The Panthers were unable to get aboard until the fourth on a base knock off the bat of Travis Holt.

Junior shortstop Servideo crossed the dish three times in the afternoon on one hit. Servideo was a hard out for the Panthers pitching staff as he drew three free passes.

Nikhazy’s (2-1) day came to a close in the sixth as he tossed 5.2 innings surrendered two runs, on four hits, while he retired five batters by strikeout and allowed one walk.

Coach Mike Bianco called on the hurlers Austin Miller (1.2) and Taylor Broadway (1.2) that kept High Point at bay for the remainder of the game.

Ole Miss scored all six runs on six hits and only committed one error defensively in the sixth on a throwing error by Servideo.

High Point (5-5) scratched across both of their runs in the fifth on a single by Adam Stuart to left field.

The Panthers starter Harrison Smith picked up his first loss on the season as he worked 5.0 innings giving up three runs on two hits. The Rebels forced three walks on High Point’s ace as he fanned six batters.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond tomorrow to take on the host school No. 17 East Carolina University. The Rebels will send to the hill Gunnar Hoglund to matchup against Tyler Smith. The first pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.

