Ole Miss Takes Seven-Game Winning Streak on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No.15 Ole Miss baseball team hits the road for the first time this season as they head to Greenville, N.C. to take part in the Keith LeClair Classic. The Rebels will take the diamond against High Point, East Carolina (Saturday) and Indiana (Sunday) over the weekend.

Ole Miss is on a seven-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to the then-No. 1 Louisville. The Rebels have been sound at the plate and seeing the ball well. Eight games in they are up to 17 home runs which are more than any other team in college baseball at this point in the season. At 2.13 home runs per game, the Rebels are on pace for 119 during the 2020 regular season.

Junior shortstop Anthony Servideo and first baseman Cael Baker are tied for the team-leading home runs with four each. Servideo is also the reigning National Player of the Week by Colligate Baseball.

Coach Mike Bianco’s club has been dominant on the mound with the arms of LHP Doug Nikhazy, RHP Greer Holston and RHP Derek Diamond.

On the season, Ole Miss is hitting at a .262 clip with 29 extra-base knocks 12 doubles (the rest are 17 HR.)

The Rebels will step between the chalked lines first against High Point University (5-4). The Panthers have dropped three straight games with the last one coming to North Carolina Central 11-5 on Tuesday.

This season, High Point is led at the dish by Travis Holt with a .410 batting clip with 16 hits, three doubles and six RBIs.

As a team, they hitting at a .286 clip while their opponents are at .259 mark.

This will be the first-ever meeting on the diamond between Ole Miss and High Point.

Ole Miss will send to the bump southpaw Nikhazy. After two starts he is 1-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 14 and five walks. High Point will matchup with RHP Harrison Smith. Smith comes into the 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA as he has fanned 14 and allowed three free passes.

The first pitch of this game is set for 11 a.m. and fans can listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).