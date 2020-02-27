Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 26, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 26, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.

Oxford Police Department issued seven tickets, investigated five wrecks and the following reports:

1 911 hang-up

3 alarms

2 ambulance assists

2 vehicle burglaries

2 careless driving complaints

1 disturbing the peace

2 lost properties

1 phone harassment

1 scam

1 suspicious activity

3 suspicious people

1 suspicious vehicle

1 vehicle search

1 welfare check

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI, driving while license suspended and no insurance

1 suspended driver’s license and warrant served

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made no arrests, investigated one wreck and the following reports:

2 agency assists

2 alarms

2 animal complaints

1 disturbance

1 juvenile complaint

1 reckless driving

3 service calls

1 suspicious activity

1 suspicious person

4 transports

3 welfare checks

University Police Department made no arrests and investigated the following reports:

1 sexual offense

1 ambulance

1 cyberstalking

1 suspicious person

1 burglary

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

3:18 p.m. – Subway West Jackson – smoke coming in the vents – heating unit going bad – FD turned unit off and advised them not to turn it back on

4:12 p.m.- Subway West Jackson – employee turned the heater back on and smoke was coming through the vents again

4:13 p.m. – Oxford High School – call came in as a student passed out – student was awake and alert upon our arrival – stood by for EMS