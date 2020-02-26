Structural Concerns Prompt Sidewalk, Lane Closure on Square

By Alyssa Schnugg

New editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The city of Oxford has closed the sidewalk on the west side of South Lamar Boulevard on the Square after determining there were structural concerns and potential hazards associated with renovations to the former 208 restaurant building.

On Wednesday, the city issued a statement on its social media platforms about the closure. To make sure traffic is a safe distance away, on-street parking will be closed and all traffic will be shifted east.

Harrison Avenue west of South Lamar will also be closed to all traffic.

“Traffic patterns will return to normal once the city of Oxford is assured of the structural safety of the building under construction,” the city stated Wednesday.

Chef and Restauranter John Currence and the City Grocery Restaurant Group are opening a new po’boy restaurant at 208 S. Lamar St., next to Square Books.

The location has been home to a slew of restaurants over the years including Grundy’s, Smitty’s, 208 and more recently, Stella Restaurant and Bar.

Built in 1880, the building has been renovated several times since with a major overhaul in 1945.

The renovation includes creating an upstairs rum-themed bar with a balcony.