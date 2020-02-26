Oxford Students Win National Science Bowl Regional Competition

A team of high school students from Oxford won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl this past weekend and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Energy, that sponsors the NSB, announced Tuesday.

“The National Science Bowl continues to be one of the premier academic competitions across the country, preparing America’s next-generation for future success in the ever-expanding fields of science, technology, and engineering,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The Department of Energy is committed to fostering opportunities for our nation’s students, and we congratulate Oxford High School in advancing to the National Finals, where they will continue to showcase their talents as the top minds in math and science.”

The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

The team members from Oxford High School who won their qualifying regional competition this past weekend and will be advancing to the National Finals are Bach Nguyen, Isaiah Pomerlee, Edward Hu, Cooper Crawley and Edmund Doerksen.

A series of 112 regional middle school and high school tournaments are being held across the country from January through March. Winners will advance to represent their areas at the National Science Bowl to be held from April 30 to May 4 in Washington, D.C., for the final middle school and high school competitions.

The top 16 high school teams and the top 16 middle school teams in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments. Prizes for the top two high school teams for the 2020 NSB will be announced at a later date.

The first and second place high school teams from the 2019 NSB received all-expenses-paid science trips to Alaska, where they learned about glaciology, marine and avian biology, geology, and plate tectonics.

More than 305,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl® in its 29-year history, and it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions. More than 14,700 students compete in the NSB each year.

DOE’s Office of Science manages the NSB Finals competition. More information is available on the NSB website: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District