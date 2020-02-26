Ole Miss Health Expert Reacts to Study on Mediterranean Diet

When your mom told you to eat your veggies she knew what she was talking about. A new study indicates that the Mediterranean diet may literally be “brain food.”

Dr. Courtney Davis, clinical associate professor of pharmacy practice at Ole Miss, said the diet is filled with things that are good for you.

“So like fatty fish like salmon, nuts, seeds, types of oil, olive oil — is for sure healthy for the body. Our fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients, micro-nutrients, and vitamins,” said Davis. “This helps our cells work effectively and so getting more plants and fruits versus high-fat meats is going to be important for cells to stay healthy.”

According to the British Medical Journal Gut, changing your eating habits to include more of these wholesome foods, can prevent the development of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart-related problems, reducing the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol and memory loss.

While the study focused on an elderly population, Ole Miss junior Parker Boarman is already focusing on the diet’s key food groups while eating on the university’s campus.

“My doctor told me to do it to try and help because I have hormonal issues and stuff. I mostly eat at McAlisters. Sometimes I’ll get something from Starbucks but it’s usually the salads,” Boarman said.

Among elderly individuals, the diet was linked to changes in gut microbiota associated with less fragility and better cognitive function. But health experts say it’s never too early to start eating better food.

By Marissa McCardell, mkmccard@go.olemiss.edu.