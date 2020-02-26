Ole Miss and the Myth of the Freshman 15

Many college students across the country are snacking, partying, pulling all-nighters and nervous about packing on the infamous “Freshman 15.”

Ole Miss first-year student Pat O’Neil said, “My mom told me about it, and I was a little scared but it hasn’t happened yet.”

O’Neil emphasized that both of his brothers went to college and gained a lot of weight, so he wanted to make sure that the same did not happen to him.

The good news, the Freshman 15 may be a bit of a myth, according to researchers at Ohio State University. They reported that college students do not gain any more weight than non-students in their age group. Ole Miss professor Dr. Courtney Davis said young people who do gain weight often get tripped up by one thing.

“So with drinking one of the main things, is that drinking alcohol makes you then be more hungry,” Davis said, “so you do not feel as full, and you are then forced to eat more.”

Consumption of alcohol makes it hard for your body to burn fat. To avoid gaining the typical 2.5-to-3.5 pounds most freshmen pack on, there are some best practices.

“Stay active, definitely that will be first and foremost, and then try to eat more greens and vegetables,” said Davis.

With the opening of the new South Campus Rec Center this year, as well as the Turner Center right on campus, there is a gym close to Ole Miss students no matter where they live.

Freshman Franny Myerski said she has a strategy that works.

“I definitely stay on top of it by eating healthy and exercising.”

