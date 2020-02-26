Abbeville Man Charged With Aggravated Assault After Firing Gun

An Abbeville man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting at another person during an argument.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday deputies arrested Jody Lewis Jr., 22, of Abbeville for aggravated assault.

Lewis was allegedly involved in an altercation which led to the victim being shot at with a firearm by Lewis, in the College Hill/Abbeville area.

No injuries were reported.

Lewis was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

