Ole Miss Hopes to Secure a Win in Rematch with Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss travels to the Plains to tangle with the No. 15 Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown. Tip-off its set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) is looking to put a 103-78 loss to Alabama at home behind them. The Rebels were led on the floor by senior Breein Tyree with 28 points. He went 12 of 12 from the charity stripe against the Crimson Tide.

This season, Tyree is averaging 29.5 ppg over the past six games, leading the SEC in scoring overall (20.6 ppg) and ranking 18th nationally. The Somerset, NJ native is a 3-pointer shy of becoming the sixth Rebel in history to knock down 200 threes over a career that has eclipsed 1,722 points.

Ole Miss’ defense has made it difficult for their opponents to knock down buckets from outside the arc as they rank 13th nationally to hold teams to 29.0 percent.

Auburn (23-4, 10-4 SEC) is coming off of a victory over Tennessee battling back from 17 points down. The Tigers get to the charity stripe often with 736 attempts, ranking second nationally. Auburn has made 495 of them (third nationally). The Tigers pull down 41.5 rebounds per game, another mark that’s top five in the country.

Samir Doughty leads Auburn in scoring at 16.2 ppg, while Isaac Okoro adds 13.1 ppg. J’Von McCormick ranks second in the SEC with a 1.9 assist/turnover ratio to go along with 12.0 ppg. Nearly averaging a double-double per game is Austin Wiley (10.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg).

Tonight when the ball is tipped off it will be the 139th all-time meeting in the series. Auburn leads the all-time series 78-60. Prior to Auburn sweeping Ole Miss in 2018, the Rebels had a 10-game winning streak in the series.

Fans can watch the game on the SEC Network or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

