No. 15 Ole Miss Welcomes Southern Miss to Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss returns to the diamond this afternoon riding a six-game winning streak as they play host to their in-state rival Southern Mississippi. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss’ (6-1) offense has been red hot at the dish to open up the 2020 season. As a club, they have smashed 16 home runs and are led by shortstop Anthony Servideo and Cael Baker who are tied with four dingers apiece.

Servideo has been a table-setter at the top of the order with a .500 batting average 12 base knocks, a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs. He is the raining National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

Southern Miss (6-1) comes into Oxford after taking the backend of a home series from Central Arkansas over the weekend. The Golden Eagles are led at the plate by sophomore Charlie Fisher who has a .385 average with 10 hits, three doubles and a home run.

As a club, Southern Miss has a .262 batting average is holding their opponents to a .208 mark on the young season.

Coach Mike Bianco will send RHP Wes Burton to the mound this afternoon. Burton is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 2.1 innings logged. Against Alcorn State, he gave up a walk and struck a batter out. Southern Miss will matchup with LHP Drew Boyd comes in with a 0.00 ERA in a no-decision in 2.0 innings. Boyd fanned four and allowed a walk.

This will be the 129th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Ole Miss leads the series 77-51. Ole Miss and USM last met on May 1, 2019, in Hattiesburg, where the Golden Eagles held off a Rebel comeback at home for a 5-3 win. Prior to that meeting, the Rebels had won the last five meetings.

Fans can watch every pitch of the game on SEC Network+ or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live game updates.

