Mississippi Leads the Country in Marriage Rate Increase

By Rhylan Hillis (rhillis@go.olemiss.edu) and Denver Haggard (djhaggar@go.olemiss.edu).

In the past ten years, the national marriage rate has declined by 7.74%. However, Mississippi is bucking that trend.

A study by QuoteWizard, found that the Mississippi marriage rate increased 31.25% over the last decade and the divorce rate dropped 34.15%.

Wedding planner Amy Stone said that many couples in Mississippi appear to be waiting until they are financially stable before they get married.

“I think this generation knows what they want, and they’re going after it and getting it first. versus, building it and struggling, they would rather do the struggle alone than be committed and taken care of,” Stone said.

A boom in weddings is good for some Oxford businesses. Thomas Brothers Formalwear has been in Oxford, Mississippi for the past thirteen years, and is now the only bridal shop in Oxford.

“We own our own warehouse in Tupelo. No problem with that; we are prepared for whatever comes our way,” says store manager Rammie Siltman.

One local groom getting said he’s ready to be part of the growing marriage trend.

“Most people say they are very, like, stressed out. But, I’m really at ease about it; I don’t know why. That’s a very different answer than most people give, so I guess that means I found the right person, which is great,” said Heath Rooks.