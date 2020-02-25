Fill-Up With Billups Temporarily Closed for Structural Concerns

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A local restaurant was temporarily closed by the city of Oxford for structural concerns Sunday.

Senior Building Inspector Chris Carter was contracted early Sunday morning by Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen and Sgt. Alex Moffett about an incident that happened late Saturday night at Fill-Up with Billups.

Moffett reported that there was a loud pop heard in the restaurant. When officers arrived, they noticed some deflection and sponginess in the customer area of the floor.

“Deflection in a floor system means movement or settlement,” Carter explained.

After being notified by OPD, Carter went to Billups and evaluated the flooring.

“I noted the deflection and sponginess in the floor and due to the inability to access the underside of the floor in the area that was spongy, and in an abundance of caution for the public welfare, I felt that it was prudent to require further invasive evaluation before allowing the restaurant to resume operation.”

The city placed signs on the restaurant’s window informing the building was temporarily closed to occupancy due to the unknown and possibly unsafe floor.

On Monday, construction crews were inside behind closed doors working on the floor.

A sign on the door reads:

“Dear all,

Due to some unexpected building issues, we will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your patience and are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible.

Thank you for being a part of the Billups family.

Sincerely, Billups Breakfast Oxford.”

The restaurant only occupies the first floor and while there are some vacant offices on the second floor. Carter said the only thing affected right now is the first floor.