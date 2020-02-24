Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 21-23

The following reports were made Feb. 21-23, 2020, by city, university and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise noted.
Oxford Police Department issued 30 tickets, investigated 12 wrecks and the following reports.
1 911 hang-ups
11 alarms
4 ambulance assists
3 animal complaints
1 careless driving complaint
1 civil matter
10 disturbing the peace complaints
4 domestic disturbances
2 domestic violence with simple assaults
2 fire department assists
2 harassments
3 improper parking complaints
4 larcenies
1 lost property
1 scam
2 shopliftings
7 simple assaults
13 suspicious activities
3 suspicious people
2 suspicious vehicles
6 vehicle searches
5 welfare checks
OPD made the following arrests:
1 DUI
1 DUI and careless driving
1 DUI, careless driving, one headlight, no insurance and cutting a corner
1 DUI, careless driving and no driver’s license
1 DUI and failure to yield
1 DUI and expired tag
1 DUI and no headlights
1 DUI-second, no headlights and driving while license suspended
2 minors in possession of alcohol
2 for possession of drug paraphernalia
1 possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation and no insurance
1 possession of schedule 2 drug, no tag and no insurance
3 public drunks
1 public drunk and malicious mischief
1 public drunk, disturbing the peace and malicious mischief
1 suspended driver’s license, no insurance and expired tag
1 warrant served
1 warrant served and no tag
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made no arrests, investigated four wrecks and the following reports:
1 aggravated assault
8 agency assists
3 alarms
5 animal complaints
1 disturbance
1 follow-up
1 grand larceny
1 harassment
4 informational reports
1 juvenile complaint
2 petty thefts
2 reckless driving complaints
2 scams
6 service calls
3 suspicious activities
2 suspicious persons
4 suspicious vehicles
3 transports
2 welfare concerns
2 citations, reckless driving, suspended drivers’ license
6 service process
University Police Department officers investigated three wrecks and the following reports:
1 burglary
2 larcenies
1 harassment
1 possession of drug paraphernalia
4 suspicious people
1 ambulance assist
UPD made the following arrests:
1 public drunk and indecent exposure
1 speeding and expired driver’s license
Oxford Fire Department firefighters responded to the following calls:
2/21 – 07:52 – Holiday Inn Heritage Drive – 18-year-old male passed out – was awake and alert upon arrival – stood by for EMS
2/21 – 12:08 – Marshalls – medical assist – monitored patient until EMS arrived
2/21 – 14:23 – 705 Sisk Ave. #101 – Oxford Alarm testing the system
2/21 – 16:42 – 1303 Filmore – grass fire – extinguished the fire
2/21 – 18:42 – Hwy. 6 west – wreck with injury call – monitored patient until EMS arrived
2/21 – 19:54 – Archive Circle – something on fire – a controlled burn
2/22 – 04:08 – Stewart Hall – fire alarm pull station malfunction
2/23 – 23:00 – South Residential College – burned food activated the smoke detector