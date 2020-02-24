Lyric Oxford Works with ABC to Curb Underage Drinking

The popular event venue, The Lyric Oxford, worked with the Mississippi Alcohol Beverages Control Bureau of Enforcement recently to help reduce underage drinking.

On Feb. 13, In a detail dubbed, “Cops in Shops,” agents working in a plainclothes capacity acted as employees of the Lyric to check ID’s and observe other violations by patrons.

The show that night was county music singer Jon Langston.

The undercover agents made one arrest (unknown violation) and issued 21 citations for the following:

8 for possession of a fake driver’s license

7 for minor in possession of beer

2 for minor in possession of alcohol beverages

2 for furnishing beer to a minor

1 public intoxication

1 disorderly conduct

The ABC “Cops in Shops” program occurs when an ABC permitted business requests Enforcement agents to assist with curtailing the use of fake ID’s and underage drinking at the permitted location.

