Lafayette School Bomb

Story contributed by Justin Butts and Artez Gibson

jbutts@go.olemiss.edu , agibson4@go.olemiss.edu

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Twitter on an incident that happened at Lafayette County High School. According to the Twitter statement that was released by the Lafayette County Sheriff Department, some of the students received an air drop message that stated “I am going to bomb all the Lafayette Schools today. Be careful and watch your back.”

Family members of students say this is not the first time they have heard about threats against the school. Margret Ferris, a family member of a current high school student expresses that she was worried for her little brother.

“I was pretty scared when he first texted me because they had another threat two days ago, but that one wasn’t taken seriously. Marget Ferris said.”

LAFAYETTE SCHOOLS BOMB THREAT STORY No Description

Parents waited out here outside the Exon gas station until traffic and commotion cleared up to pick up their children. One parent was comfortable with the sheriff’s department response and release statement dealing with the bomb threat.

“I think they were really good at handling the situation. Sophia Gonzalez said. They did a great job on investigating and handling the problem.”

The schools should be operating by tomorrow as the Lafayette Sheriff Department states that they have investigated the threats aggressively.