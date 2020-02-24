Diamond Rebels Jump Two Spots in D1Baseball Polls

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss diamond Rebels continue to climb up in the D1Baseball top 25 polls after going unbeaten last week and sweeping the Xavier Musketeers. Ole Miss now is No. 15 in the nation.

Ole Miss (6-1) heads into this week after a 4-0 stint on the diamond as they took down Alcorn State 9-8 (in 10 Innings on Wednesday) then had a dominating performance in all phases of the game over the weekend.

The Rebels offensive firepower showed up all weekend. In the series, Ole Miss smashed a total nine home runs against Xavier’s pitching staff. This season, Ole Miss has sent 16 dingers flying out of the yard.

Junior first baseman Cael Baker and shortstop Anthony Servideo are tied for the team-lead in home runs with four each.

On the mound, the entire staff only surrendered three runs on eight hits through 26 innings. In Friday’s game sophomore Doug Nikhazy tossed a combined no-hitter with Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimberll coming out the bullpen to insure that the no-hitter stayed intact.

This week a total of 10 SEC clubs are nestled in the top 25 with the Florida Gators at No.1. Joining the Gators are Vanderbilt (2), Georgia (4), Arkansas (6), Mississippi State (8), LSU (11), Ole Miss (15), Texas A&M (18), Auburn (20) and Tennessee (24).

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they welcome in-state rival Southern Mississippi to Oxford. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

