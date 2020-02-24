Diamond Rebel Duo Tabbed with Weekly Accolades

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Accolades keep pouring in for Ole Miss baseball players this week. Rebel ace Doug Nikhazy and shortstop Anthony Servideo were tabbed with weekly honors.

Nikhazy was selected as the SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office on Monday and Servideo was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

The sophomore southpaw had a career-day on the bump against the Xavier Musketeers on Friday night in a 13-0 no-hitter win to open the series.

Nikhazy kept Xavier guessing in 6.0 innings, retiring nine and only allowing two base runners on by a free pass.

The Windermere, Florida, native was picked up by freshman teammates Drew McDaniel and Jackson Kimbrell to lock down the no-hitter.

The Preseason All-American Nikhazy’s nine strikeouts were the second-most in his career behind the 10 Ks he recorded against Texas A&M on April 26, 2019. It was also Nikhazy’s third career scoreless start and his third start in which he allowed three hits or fewer.

Junior shortstop Servideo was 7-for-14 at the plate last week with a stunning slash line of .500/.667/1.143. The junior out of Jupiter, Florida, homered three times, scored six runs, notched seven RBIs, walked five times and was 3-for-3 on stolen bases.

Servideo’s tremendous week began Wednesday night against Alcorn State where he went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs, including a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Ole Miss the 9-8 win.

The 2020 campaign got off to a quick start as Servideo matched his career total of four home runs. On the season, he is hitting an even .500 (12-for-24), slugging 1.042 with a .657 on-base percentage. He leads the team with a perfect 4-for-4 stolen base record and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (9), home runs (4) and RBIs (10).

The Rebels return to action on Tuesday as they play host to in-state rival Southern Mississippi. The first pitch slated for 4 p.m.

