Rebels Secure Sunday Sweep Over Musketeers

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No.17 Ole Miss came out slugging on Sunday afternoon against the Xavier Musketeers to complete 13-3 in eight innings for the first sweep of the season.

Ole Miss’ offense rolled in the fifth inning as they batted around and scored eight runs.

The Rebels hit a total of six extra-base knocks (two doubles) against the Musketeers including four home runs.

Xavier got on the scoreboard for the first time on Sunday to break a 21 inning scoreless streak by the Rebels that went back to the tenth inning of the game against Alcorn State (Wednesday). The Musketeers scratched three runs on six hits for a total of eight base knocks over three days against the Rebels pitching staff.

In the third inning, Xavier and Ole Miss traded home runs. In the top of the frame, the Musketeers’ Kody Darcy sent a solo shot to left. When Cael Baker stepped up he sent a screamer to dead-center field. He finished the day going 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.

Junior shortstop Anthony Servideo smashed two bombs out of the yard. He finished the afternoon going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Baker now is tied with Servideo for the lead in home runs with four on the year.

Rebel third baseman Tyler Keenan and left fielder Kevin Graham got the doubles in the contest.

Ole Miss’ other home runs came off the bat of Peyton Chatagnier (fifth) and Hayden Leatherwood (eighth). This season, the diamond Rebels have sent 16 baseball’s flying out of Swayze.

Freshman right-hander Derek Diamond (1-0) continued his success in the Sunday role on the bump. He worked 5.0 innings and only surrendered a run on three hits while fanning six Musketeers.

Coach Mike Bianco then called on the arms of Taylor Broadway (1.0), Greer Holston (1.0) and Max Cioffi (1.0) for the remainder of the game.

Xavier used a total of five arms on the day. Starter Griffin Lanoue worked 4.0 innings as he surrendered a run on three hits, struck out two batters on three walks. Ethan Bosacker picked up the loss in just 0.2 of an inning as he allowed eight runs on six hits all in the fifth frame. The Musketeers also brought in Shawn Hepler (1-1), Jonathan Kelley (1.0) and Trey Schramm (0.2).

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to in-state rival Southern Mississippi. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).