Bama Rolls Past Ole Miss in High-Energy Showdown

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 103-78 inside the Pavilion on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) was led on the court by senior guard Breein Tyree with 28 points. Tyree fouled out with 8:50 remaining in the contest.

The Rebels got into foul trouble early as Khadim Sy also fouled out. He finished the game with 7 points and a team-high nine boards along with four assists.

“Give them a lot of credit. They played harder defensively than they have all year on tape,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “They beat us in every area. We chased them and did not guard them. They get notoriety about shooting threes, but they had as many points in the paint as they did from deep.”

Joining Tyree in double figures were Blake Hinson (11) and Devontae Shuler (21). Each drained three 3-pointers in the game as the Rebels went 6-of-19 from downtown.

Coach Davis got ejected from the contest at the 14:31 mark in the second half after Tyree picked up his technical foul.

Junior KJ Buffen did not play in the second half after having a lower back injury.

“He had some growing abdominal issues at Missouri, but he said it was his back,” Davis said. “Everything structurally is fine, but he just hit a specific spot and it was too much back pain. He just could not go.”

Alabama was led on the court by John Petty Jr. with 21 points. A total of five players reached double figures (four of the starters) to help them get over the century mark.

The Crimson Tide knocked down 13 of 29 attempted 3-pointers on the night. Alabama was able to score in the paint and outscored Ole Miss 40-26.

Ole Miss forced Alabama to turn the rock over 12 times and scored 16 points off those turnovers. Alabama’s defense got the Rebels out of rhythm to force 21 turnovers with 15 points.

The Rebels had an early lead for over three minutes as the game got underway, then Alabama answered with a run of their own and never looked back.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they travel to Auburn. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

