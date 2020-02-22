Rebels Claim Series Over Xavier

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No.17 Ole Miss claimed the series over the Xavier Musketeers 9-0 on Saturday. The Rebels employed a dominate attack on the mound in the win.

The Rebels hurler sophomore Gunnar Hoglund (1-0) had a career day on the bump as he kept the Musketeers guessing at the dish. He set a new strikeout record with 12 on the afternoon. (Eight against Kentucky as a freshman.)

Ole Miss (5-1) got on the board in the third inning as junior Cael Baker delivered his third home run of the season with a two-run shot to left. Baker’s home run was the first of three on the afternoon for the red and blue.

In the fifth, Hayden Dunhurst drove one out into the student section in right. He finished the day going 2-for-3 at the dish.

Freshman Jerrion Ealy picked up his first career hit.

Sophomore Justin Bench delivered a one-out double back up the middle that plated two runs in the eighth. Anthony Servideo capped the game off with a three-run bomb in the frame to dead center field. Servideo got his third home run and a total of eight RBIs on the season.

Hoglund’s day came to a close in the seventh. He tossed 6.0 complete and did not surrender a run as he only allowed two hits to 22 batters faced and gave up two free passes. Last season, the righty didn’t pick up a 6.0 inning outing until his tenth outing.

The Rebels brought in Austin Miller out of the bullpen to close the game out. Miller logged 2.0 innings on the hill and didn’t allow a run as he struck out five batters.

In the ninth, Bianco called on the arm of freshman Cole Baker to close the game out who retired the side in order with a strike out.

Xavier (2-3) reached base twice on an infield bunt single and a double off the bats of Kody Darcy and Natale, respectively.

The Musketeers starter Nick Zwack (1-1) was relived after 3.2 innings of work and allowed two runs on three hits. Xavier brought in freshman reliever Xander Rojahn who took the mound for 3.2 innings and allowed the other four runs in the contest. Rojahn struck out a total of five Rebels.

The Rebels pitching staff fanned 18 Musketeers on the afternoon. Through the first two games, Ole Miss has not allowed a run in 18 innings of play and sent 29 batters back to the dugout after being struck out.

Ole Miss looks to go for the sweep against the Musketeers on Sunday. The first pitch of the final game in the series is at noon.

