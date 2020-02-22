Cooper Manning to Deliver Journalism Keynote Address

A University of Mississippi graduate and successful businessman who is also part of a famous football family will be the keynote speaker at the School of Journalism and New Media’s graduation.

Cooper Manning will address graduates at the event, set for 3 p.m. May 9 in the Grove as part of the university’s 167th Commencement.

“We are delighted that a member of the great Ole Miss family, who also is a member of a great football family and an alumnus of our journalism program, will speak at the school’s graduation,” Dean Will Norton Jr. said. “Cooper is ready, and we believe our May 2020 graduates will be ready.”

Manning works as the senior managing director of investor relations for AJ Capital Partners, focusing on new business development and managing and curating investor relationships. He has been instrumental in raising capital for Graduate Hotels.

Before joining AJ Capital Partners, Manning was a partner at Howard Weil in New Orleans, working in institutional equity sales specializing in the oil and gas business. During his 16 years at Howard Weil, he helped position the company as a leader in the energy sector.

Manning is entering his fifth year as a host for “The Manning Hour” on Fox Sports and a contributor for “Fox NFL Kickoff.” He also dedicates his time to the New Orleans Recreation Foundation and Idea Village, a business incubator that helps educate aspirational business individuals and entrepreneurs. He often speaks at corporate outings and summits.

“Cooper Manning is just one more example of what some of our program’s alumni have accomplished,” said Debora Wenger, the school’s assistant dean. “We’re so proud to see this broadcast journalism grad on ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ these days, and we know he will inspire the next group of our graduates to achieve great things themselves.”

For assistance at the graduation ceremony related to a disability, contact Sarah Griffith at 662-915-7146 or jour-imc@olemiss.edu. For more information about journalism or integrated marketing communications programs at Ole Miss, visit http://jnm.olemiss.edu/.

By LaReeca Rucker

