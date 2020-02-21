Ole Miss Welcomes Xavier to Swayze for Inaugural Matchup

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
No. 17 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond of Swayze this weekend for a three-game tilt against the Xavier Musketeers. The first pitch for today is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss (3-1) is coming off of an extra-inning walk-off 9-8 victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday. Junior Anthony Servideo smashed the game-winning shot over the right-field wall.
This season, Servideo has been a real table setter at the top of the lineup through the first four games carrying a .533 average with eight hits, a double, two home runs and five RBIs. He has come across to score six times on the young campaign.
Xavier (2-1) rolls into Oxford after taking two-of-three from the Memphis Tigers to open the season. The Musketeers are led at the plate by right fielder Luke Franzoni with a .300 average in 10 at-bats, three hits and a walk. He secured a win against Memphis on Sunday with a two-run home run.
Xavier’s starting pitcher Lane Flamm has a .286 average in seven at-bats, two hits and a home run.
The Musketeers as a team are batting .202 at the dish through three games.
This weekend Coach Mike Bianco will send to the mound LHP Doug Nikhazy 0-1(tonight), RHP Gunnar Hoglund 0-0 (Saturday) and RHP Derek Diamond 0-0 (Sunday). The Musketeers will match arms with RHP Flamm 0-1 (tonight), LHP Nick Zwack 1-0 (Saturday) and RHP Griffin Lanoue 0-0 (Sunday).
Ole Miss and Xavier have never met on the diamond prior to this weekend’s series. Game times are set for Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). Fans who can’t make it to Swayze can listen to the action on the Ole Miss Radio Network or watch every pitch on SEC Network+. Follow along with HottyToddySprts on Twitter for live updates.
HERE!
Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).