Ole Miss Biology Professor Honored with Her Own Statue

Story contributed by Denver Haggard and Rhylan Hillis

Broadcast journalism students

It’s hard to find a statue of a woman on public display in U.S. cities. However, the If/Then Initiative has created 120 three-dimensional statues of women scientists, and Ole Miss Professor, Dr. Tamar Goulet, is the only Mississippi honoree.

“It is a bit surreal to think that there will be a full-sized statue of me,” Goulet said.

The marine biologist not only teaches at the University of Mississippi but also travels the world in a wetsuit, diving to the depths of the oceans to research approaches for preserving coral reefs. Along the way, her goal is to be a role model to inspire young women to pursue a career they want.

“The idea is not so much … to change peoples’ minds or make people want to be scientists. But, many girls, because they don’t see role models, think that they can’t do it,” said Goulet.

The “#IfThenSheCan Exhibit” is setting a record for displaying the most statues of women in one place at one time. The purpose of the display is to honor a diverse group of women scientists to encourage young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math — the STEM fields.

“We deeply believe that, ‘IF she can see it, THEN she can be it.’ — and this exhibit is just one of the ways … that IF/THEN® is promoting positive portrayals of women in the images young people see in everyday life to pique their interest in STEM careers,” said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and co-founder of the IF/THEN® Initiative, in a news release.

Goulet has already become a role model to the young women right in her classroom. Many of her students recognize her accomplishments and what she does to change how the world views women in science.

“It’s empowering for all female students in this area because it’s definitely challenging. And, I think it shows how much the world has changed, and that we can accomplish whatever we want to,” said biology major Mary Day.

The statues will debut on May 1 at NorthPark Center in Dallas, and will stay standing until October 9. To stay up to date with Dr. Goulet and her journey, followers can view her Instagram @tamargouletlab.