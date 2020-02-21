How to tell if it is ok to return to school or work after being diagnosed with the Flu

BY Justin Butts

jbutts@go.olemiss.edu

According to the latest statistics from the state of Mississippi. if this season is anything like last flu season. the worst is yet to come. The main Flu symptom is having a high fever. Pharmacist staff member Candace Vasilyev states that the past two weeks have been busy and the flu has been picking up.

“The last two weeks have been busier. I’ve heard from our drug group at one of the urgent cares had five cases this morning before nine A.M.” Candace Vasilyev said.

Pharmacists aren’t the only people noticing an uptick in flu cases. People on the ole miss campus like journalism dean Will Norton expresses his health condition as he is now getting over the flu.

“This was the first time I had the flu in seven years, and the nurse practitioner told me a lot of people have the flu, and they don’t know they have it because they do not have a high temperature.” Will Norton Said.”

Treating the Flu No Description

Pharmacies are hopping, filling prescriptions for local citizens fighting the flu. Medical professionals advise you to stay home from work or school until you know you won’t get anyone else sick.

“Most places even like people with children and if you go to work. I would say twenty-four hours post fever. So, twenty-four hours after having fever. Said Candace Vasilyev. Then, you are usually safe to go back.”