Former Rebel Closer Parker Caracci to Toss First Pitch Friday

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former All-American closer Parker Caracci will throw out the first pitch Friday before the Rebels open a three-game tilt with the Xavier Musketeers on the diamond at Swayze.

Caracci came out of the bullpen 51 times in two seasons and recorded 21 saves in 80.1 innings of work. The 21 saves set him fifth all-time in the Ole Miss record books.

At the end of last season, Caracci finished with an overall record of 8-5 and a 3.81 era. The redshirt junior recorded 111 strikeouts while on the bump while only allowing 33 walks. Opponents hit .229 against the Rebel closer.

The Jackson, Miss. native was drafted in the 21st round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Playing with the Vancouver Canadians as Class A Short-Season affiliate for the Blue Jays organization, Caracci logged 29.2 innings over 21 games with a record of 2-4 and a 3.03 ERA.

Ole Miss and Xavier will take the diamond at 4 p.m. on Friday. Fans can watch all of the action on SEC Network +.

