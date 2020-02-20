Oxford Crime & Emergency Reports from Feb. 19, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 19, 2020 by university, city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.

Oxford Police Department issued 11 tickets, investigated four wrecks and the following reports:

6 alarms

2 ambulance assists

1 careless driver

1 disturbing the peace complaint

1 improper parking

2 K9 searches

1 larceny

1 lost property

1 scam

2 simple assaults

5 suspicious activities

1 suspicious person

2 welfare checks

OPD made the following arrests:

1 domestic violence with simple assault

1 DUI, no driver’s license, no tail lights

2 for minor in possession of alcohol

Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated the following reports:

1 agency assist

2 animal complaints

1 disturbance

1 follow up

1 grand larceny

1 harassment

1 malicious mischief

1 reckless driving

4 service calls

1 suspicious activity

1 suspicious person

1 transport

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 writ to take custody

1 driving with a suspended license, disregard of traffic device

1 out of town warrant

University Police Department made no arrests, investigated one wreck and the following reports:

1 petty theft

1 trespassing

2 vehicle vandalism

1 ambulance call

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

10:55 a.m. – Phi Mu house – smoke detector malfunction

5:46 p.m. – La Rousse – call canceled

5:41 a.m. 2/20 – Courtyard Marriott East Jackson – employee stuck on an elevator