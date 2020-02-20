Ole Miss Volleyball Coach Named Evaluator for 2020 U.S. Team

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado this weekend to serve as an evaluator for the 2020 U.S. National Team. She and others will evaluate the 215 athletes in tryouts.

As an evaluator, Banwarth will help players find their position rankings.

Banwarth, a former Team USA member, will assist her former head coach and current U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team head coach Karch Kiraly with the three-day-long event.

A National Champion from the University of Nebraska, Banwarth is one of two SEC coaches chosen as an evaluator and one of four coaches to represent the league at the tryouts.

Banwarth began her Team USA resume in 2011 and helped the team earn a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The former libero and USA Volleyball’s Indoor Most Improved Player of the Year, she collected eight total medals during her six seasons with the Stars and Stripes.

