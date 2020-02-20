Ole Miss Baseball: Are you right field ready?

Story contributed by Erin Donaldson and Marissa McCardell

ehdonal1@go.olemiss.edu, mccardellmarissa@gmail.com

Baseball season is in full swing this Friday with the Rebels’ home opener against Louisville.

The annual right field setup lineup started in the wee hours of the morning Thursday, with students waiting for the gates to open at 2 p.m.

“I’ve been out here since about 5 a.m., these guys have been out here since last night around 10 p.m., so we’ve been out here for a while,” said student Chandler Grantham, as he pointed to a group of guys behind him.

Thursday’s weather forecast indicated a high of 45 degrees, with a low of 21. The fans not only have to wait in line for hours on end but had to brave the bone-chilling weather to protect their spots.

Baseball fan and Ole Miss senior Tyler Anastasia says that he’s doing his best to keep warm, but that being around friends makes it a lot easier; “I’ve got these hand warmers; they’re kind of keeping my hands warm but other than that, the camaraderie of all my friends out here is keeping me warm on the inside.”

The coordinator of operations for baseball, Chris Cleary, isn’t surprised at the turnout for the setup despite the cold weather:

“You’d think with this weather that there’d only be a couple out there, but I know Ole Miss students and how dedicated they are and what the Grove’s like on football Saturdays, so it doesn’t surprise me that it is what it is.”

Once the gates open, a stampede of eager fans charges the student section to secure their spots for the duration of the season.

First pitch for the Rebs will be at 4 p.m. Friday.