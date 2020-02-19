Walk-Off HR Propels Rebels Past Braves

By Adam Brown

No. 17 Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the tenth inning on a home run to right field by Anthony Servideo. He helped seal the 9-8 victory.

Ole Miss’ (3-1) junior shortstop delivered his second home run of the season on Wednesday night to close out a back-and-forth seesaw battle between the Braves.

“Really proud of the team after being punched in the mouth in the first inning,” Servideo said. “We did not let the score get to us, and we played our game.”

Servideo finished going 3-for-5 at the dish with three runs scored, a home run and two stolen bases.

The Rebels found themselves down by four runs early in the first inning and had to play from behind after the RHP starter Greer Holston got chased after five batters in the opening frame.

Holston allowed three hits and two free passes on four runs to the Braves.

“We challenged the players coming into the game,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We didn’t play very well. It was a tough night for Greer that put us behind, then the comeback.”

Alcorn State finished with 14 hits on the night. At the dish, the Braves were led by Tristin Gracia who finished 4-of-6 with a home run and two RBIs.

“(Alcorn State’s) hits weren’t fluke hits,” Bianco said. “They hit the ball really well, threw strikes and caught the ball.”

The Rebels also got home runs by Knox Loposer (in the second) and Tyler Keenan (in the third). Both were solo shots.

Ole Miss finished with eight hits and earned nine walks against the Braves’ pitching staff. The Rebels ran the bases well as they stole seven bases on the night.

Coach Bianco used six hurlers – Holston, Taylor Broadway (3.0), Benji Gilbert (2.0), Logan Savell (1.0), Austin Miller (2.0) and Braden Forsyth (2.0). Forsyth picked up his first win of the season.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Friday for a three-game series as they play host to Xavier. The first pitch of the series is slated for 4 p.m.

