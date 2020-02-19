Softball Opens Home Slate vs. Mississippi Valley State University

By Adam Brown
Ole Miss Softball will open its home slate under Interim Coach Ruben Felix’s direction on Wednesday in a non-conference tilt against Mississippi Valley State University. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Ole Miss (1-8) is returning home for the first time for the 2020 campaign after taking part in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic and the Pureto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico.
Senior catcher Autumn Gillespie currently leads the team at the plate with a .286 average with three runs on six hits and two RBIs.
Mississippi Valley State (1-3) rolls into town after dropping its last three games in a tournament at the Southern Miss Tournament in Hattiesburg. MVSU defeated Saint Louis University 8-4 to open the season.
Ole Miss and MVSU are meeting on the diamond for the 13th time between the two programs. The Rebels hold a 10-2 advantage in the series. In 2017, the Rebels defeated Mississippi Valley State 8-0 in five innings.
Admission to the softball game is free of charge.
