Oxford Man Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hwy 334

An Oxford man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Highway 334 while he walking.

According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 7:18 a.m., Tuesday OPD responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, Dudley Earl Freeman, 83, of Oxford.

Officers, along with firefighters and EMS, arrived and immediately began treating Freeman, who was subsequently sent to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in critical condition; however, Freeman succumbed to his injuries at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

OPD is asking anyone who might have witnessed the wreck and did not speak to an officer, to call OPD at 662-232-2400.