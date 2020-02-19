Oxford Crime & Fire Reports from Feb. 19, 2020

The following reports were made Feb. 18, 2020 by city and county law enforcement agencies, unless otherwise indicated.

Oxford Police Department issued 11 tickets, investigated five wrecks and the following reports:

4 alarms

3 ambulance assists

1 auto burglary

1 careless driver

1 civil matter

4 code enforcement violations

1 disturbing the peace complaint

1 domestic disturbance

1 identity theft

1 K9 search

1 petty theft

1 suspicious activity

1 suspicious vehicle

2 trespassing complaints

1 utility call

2 vehicle searches

1 welfare check

OPD made the following arrests:

1 DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a vehicle

1 public drunk

1 shoplifting, public drunk and trespassing

1 warrant served and expired tag

Lafayette Sheriff’s Department investigated one wreck and the following reports:

5 agency assists

1 animal complaint

2 civil matters

1 petty theft

1 reckless driving

1 scam

1 suspicious vehicle

5 transports

1 unauthorized use of vehicle

1 welfare concern

1 unwanted subject

3 service process

Deputies made the following arrests:

1 domestic violence/simple assault

1 careless driving, no driver’s license and no insurance

University Police Department investigated four wrecks, made one arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and responded to one ambulance call.

Oxford Fire Department responded to the following calls:

7:19 a.m. – 102 Hwy Hwy 334 – pedestrian hit by a car – provided first aid until EMS arrived

8:37 a.m. – Campus Walk Bldg. D – a resident cooking activated a hallway smoke detector

4:03 p.m. – Chancery Bldg. – someone fell down the stairs – provided first aid until EMS arrived

4:45 p.m. – 771 Nottingham Dr. – cooking activated a smoke detector

6:57 a.m. 2/19 – Phi Kappa Psi – cooking breakfast activated a smoke detector